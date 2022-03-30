Thrilling new Netflix show is a must-watch for true crime fans

Netflix's Trust No One: Hunt for a Crypto King can be streamed starting today

The cryptocurrency world sure does have its drama, as a new Netflix documentary can attest, as well as serious implications for real people all around the world.

The new must-watch show is Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, which officially premiers today on Wednesday (March 30) across the world.

As the recent trailer showed us, the story of the documentary follows Gerry Cotton, the founder of QuadrigaCX, which was once Canada's largest bitcoin exchange. Cotton mysteriously died, taking the passwords to his service with them.

The catch? QuadrigaCX had around $250 million in bitcoin stored at the time, a huge amount. The community that used the service banded together to try and find some clues about what happened.

But, as some people believe, was Cotton's death faked? And was his wife, Jennifer Robertson, somehow involved? Was Cotton a ruthless mastermind or an unlucky innocent? All these questions are investigated in detail by the documentary makers.

The documentary does an excellent job of portraying the ins and outs of the saga, which becomes more mystifying as the documentary goes on. There's betrayal, intrigue, threats – everything you want from a documentary ideally, which is why it's a must-watch for true crime fans.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King can be streamed right now on Netflix.

Netflix knows documentaries 

Drive to Survive Netflix documentary

Trust No One joins the prestigious list of Netflix documentaries and docuseries on the platform, including the recent hit The Tinder Swindler, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and many others.

While Amazon might have the market for sports documentaries locked down, Netflix has found a very solid niche for itself doing true crime stories and other tales of intrigue.

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

