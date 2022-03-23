This retro-futuristic furniture for audiophiles and gamers is out of this world

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a long history of home technology that appropriates the style of science fiction, whether it’s far-future thinking, or the nostalgic sheen of retro-futurism. French luxury furniture brand Hervet Manufacturier has its feet firmly planted in the latter camp, serving up high-end audio and electronics wrapped in beautifully crafted cabinets with a timeless that transcends the components within.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

The company was created in 2014 by cousins Nicolas and Cédric Hervet. Cédric spent nearly three decades working with Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, better known to the world as Daft Punk. Sometimes dubbed the electronic duo’s Creative Director, Cédric was heavily involved in Daft Punk’s creative journey, helping shape their distinctive aesthetic, from record covers to videos, and even producing and co-writing some of their music.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

His cousin Nicolas is a traditionally trained woodworker, and Hervet Manufacturier represents a true meeting of minds. The company came together as a result of a unique commission – a desk for Cédric’s home studio. It resulted in a rich combination of craft, aesthetics, technology, and futuristic forms; the two men realised that they could go could further, taking their space age bachelor pad aesthetic to all sorts of products.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

Hervet Manufacturier currently has three key tech products, all built to order. Behind their beautifully crafted cabinets are a host of very contemporary components, including the Bose Soundtouch system that forms the heart of the Audiosatt. This angular piece is veneered in Cambodian Dos Santos rosewood, with twin Bose speakers at either end, perched on landing gear-style stainless steel legs.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

It’s joined by the Satellite, another re-housed Bose system, this time with the speaker pods mounted at the end of its ‘wings’. The white ebony finish is paired with black wool felt for the speaker coverings and Hervet’s trademark base.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

Finally, there’s the Arcadia Game unit, an elaborate retro-futuristic housing for a multi-game motherboard (520 in total, including all the classics). Designed to not look out place in the backroom of a rural French café-tabac, Arcadia outputs its glorious 8-bit sounds through a Bose Soundtouch system.

(Image credit: Hervet Manufacturier)

Hervet Manufacturier’s range goes beyond the Audiosatt, Satellite, and Arcadia. The company crafts tables, chairs, cabinets, lights, and more, including one of the most elaborate table football set-ups we’ve ever seen.

Hervet-Manufacturier.fr