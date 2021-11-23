This queen mattress Black Friday deal is $305 on Amazon

Buying a new mattress is a serious investment these days, with the best mattress models costing over $1000. However, if you time it right, you can get some great deals that will bring that new mattress down to a more realistic price. Or let you buy something better for your budget. 

While Black Friday isn't known for its mattress deals, there are still some great savings to be had. None more so than from Amazon – also not the first place you'd consider for mattresses. 

One of the best deals right now is on this hybrid 10-inch mattress from Classic Brands. Right now you can take $273 (47%) off the list price, bringing this bed-in-a-box down to just $305.70 for the queen-size version. It's also available in everything from Twin up to a huge California King, also with discount. But as queen-size is the most popular in the US, we're focusing on that one. 

Stock is limited on these mattresses right now, so delivery times are still to be confirmed. You want to order quickly too, as I'm sure this deal won't last much longer. 

Classic Brands hybrid mattress queen:  was $579, now $305.70 at Amazon

Save $273.30 (47%) on this low-profile 10-inch hybrid mattress with gel memory foam and innerspring.

