These buy one get one free deals at Lowe's are perfect for finding a Father's Day gift

Now that Lowe's Father's Day sale is in full swing, dads can start to shop for what they really want this weekend – power tools. Part of Lowe's Father's Day sale is an excellent offer that can net you a free drill, circular saw or even grinder when you grab a new tool over the holiday weekend.

Featuring fan favorite brands including Craftsman, Bosch and Kobalt, Lowe's power tool BOGO offer is hard to pass up. While the majority of the selection falls under Bosch, there's a solid mix of tools here including brushless drills, planers, multi-tools and even shop-vacs.

The BOGO offer is only available through Father's Day weekend, but that gives both shoppers and dads alike plenty of time to figure out just what tool to grab first. Will you pair that new hammer drill with a drill driver? Or how about a new circular saw with a new planer. Head over to Lowe's Father's Day sale today to check out all available options that are part of the BOGO deal!

Lowe's Father's Day Sale 2021 – T3's complete guide to one of the best Father's Day sales of the year

Buy One Get One Free on select power tools

This weekend only dads can nab two tools for the price of one, pairing up their choice of cordless drills, circular saws, planers and more. A deal too good to pass up, this is an excellent chance at upgrading those old corded tools to the new brushless platform cheap.

There's also plenty more to save on during Lowe's Father's Day weekend sale event. While you can quickly check out all of the tools included during the BOGO deal above, feel free to check out more of the best deals and offers going on now at Lowe's below!

