There's some cheap Apple Watch Series 7 deals still going on at Amazon

Hoping to find a cheap Apple Watch Series 7 deal just in time for Christmas? Good news! Amazon is taking $50 off select Series 7 styles right before the holiday, offering Apple's latest wearable at it's cheapest price of the month. It's an offer too good to pass up, especially if you're shopping for someone special who desperately wants one of these incredible watches.

There are three colors currently on sale, two of which are receiving $50 price drops ahead of Christmas. We've listed the main deals below, with the best discounts at the top. While it doesn't feature all of the most popular colors of the latest Apple watch, it's a chance to grab one of these things on sale cheap before the Christmas holiday shows up.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Abyss Blue): was $399, now $349 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Abyss Blue): was $399, now $349 at Amazon

The Abyss Blue color, alongside the slick Clover color, is receiving one of the largest discounts it's seen with 13% off. A solid $50 in savings, this is a great chance to save a bit on Apple's latest wearable.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Clover): was $399, now $349 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Clover): was $399, now $349 at Amazon

The Clover color, alongside the slick Abyss Blue option listed above, is also receiving one of the largest discounts it's seen with 13% off. A solid $50 in savings, this is a great chance to save a bit on Apple's latest wearable.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $399, now $379.99 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $399, now $379.99 at Amazon

The Red color is also receiving a price drop at the moment, albeit slightly less than the Abyss Blue and Clover colors. While only $19 off, it's a price drop that most Apple products see from time to time. Grab the other colors first if they're available.

Recently taking the number one spot in both of T3 best smartwatch and best Apple Watch guides, the latest entry in Apple's top tech wearable is an impressive one to say the least. Improvements in overall design, enhanced performance and charging and a larger display make it a must-buy over the previous models.

While the discounts aren't the lowest we've seen these go to, the price drops on both the Clover and Abyss Blue models are well worth the price of entry. The added bonus of Amazon ensuring these things arrive before Christmas also help, since many may have missed their chance at grabbing one of these on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

