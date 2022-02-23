There's cheap Secretlab gaming chair deals still available during the extended Valentine's Day sale

With up to $130 off some of their most popular gaming chairs this is a sale you don't want to skip!

secretlab valentines day sale cheap gaming chairs
(Image credit: Secretlab)
Troy Fleming
By
published

If you've been holding out for a cheap Secretlab gaming chair, this month may just be your chance to grab one at a great price. During the month of February, the Secretlab Valentine's Day Sale has been extended and is currently offering some of their best gaming chairs on sale at some pretty impressive prices.

Covering primarily their TITAN EVO 2022 Series, Secretlab's holiday sale is a must-see for those in the market for a solid gaming chair. With prices starting as low as $469 for select models, there's some solid savings to take advantage of here. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a Valentine's Day gift, Secretlab gaming chairs are always a great choice and offer a comfortable yet durable option for the price. 

Secretlab Valentine's Day Sale

Secretlab Valentine's Day Sale
With discounts o f up to $130 off select gaming chairs, this is your chance to grab one of the most popular chairs on sale cheap. With prices starting at just $469, it's hard to pass up!

View Deal

Including standard TITAN Evo 2022 Series chairs as well as themes chairs such as the Dark Knight and Cyberpunk 2077 versions, there's options for every type of gamer available here. These chairs aren't just good for gaming, however. If you work from home and need a chair that provides superior support, Secretlab gaming chairs offer one of the best options available.

We've covered some of the benefits in both our Titan SoftWeave review as well as our Titan Evo review, but to sum it all up these chairs provide incredible quality, durability and ergonomics. While they do run at a fairly high price from the get go, Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale makes that pill a bit easier to swallow.

To help you find the best deals on Secretlab gaming chairs, we've included the cheapest offers below. Be sure to head over to their site, however, to take a look at all the options available on sale this month.

Best Secretlab Valentine's Day Sale Gaming Chair Deals

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Classic: was $549, now $519

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Classic: was $549, now $519
A classic option for those who want simple style, the TITAN Evo 2022 Series is a great choice for any type of user. Available in over 32 colors and variants, there's plenty of styles to cover any gamer.

View Deal
Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Series Evil Geniuses: was $624, now $594

Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Series Evil Geniuses: was $624, now $594
For the price, this is one of the best offers available during Secretlab's sale. There are tons of colors and variants to choose from, so don't be afraid to shop and find your style.

View Deal

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.