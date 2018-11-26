The very best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, all in one place

We've seen some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch, but these are the absolute best we've seen.

Here we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals available during Cyber Monday in both the UK and the US.

We've got lowest price console-only deals, Nintendo Switch bundle deals, and also some special edition deals, too.

We've also listed the very best Cyber Monday deals going on Nintendo Switch Joy Cons, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and also Nintendo Switch-compatible memory cards. You're welcome!

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Joy-Cons Steering Wheels | £304.98 from Amazon With support for to eight-player multiplayer, and all the DLC from the original Wii U version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains one of Switch's best (and most popular) exclusives. Add in those lovely neon Joy-Cons and a pair of steering wheels and you've got a recipe for some proper racing antics.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £291.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to get in on the hot Pokémon action delivered by Pokémon: Let's Go then this bundle deal from Amazon should appeal. You get the Nintendo Switch console as well as the Pikachu-themed version of the new game for just £291.99.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and here, in this tidy Black Friday gaming deal from Amazon, you're bagging the Turtle Beach Recon 50 set along with powerful portable for only £269.99.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | now £339.99 at Nintendo

Now this is a tasty Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal. You get a special edition Switch console, special edition Smash Bros. steelbook, official Switch hard pouch case, a digital edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a GameCube-style Nintendo Mario Battle Pad for only £339.99. You get free delivery, too. It is important to note, though, that the game code will only work from December 7, 2018, which is the day of launch.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | now £299.99 at Currys

If you're a tennis fan then this Mario Tennis Aces and Nintendo Switch console bundle should appeal. As with the Super Mario Odyssey bundle deal below, this saves you twenty notes from picking up things separately.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | now £299 at Currys (was £319.98)

Super Mario Odyssey received perfect scores from T3 on review and, simply put, it is one of the best video games ever made. This must-play title is now available bundled in with the Switch for £299 over at Currys PCWorld, which is a £20.98 saving over buying them separately.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | + 1 game | £299.99 at Argos

Argos is currently letting you pick up the Switch and one of Lego Super Heroes 2, Cars 3 or Lego Ninjago for £299.99. You choose the grey console package, too, if that appeals.View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller deals

Best Nintendo Switch Pro controller deals

Best Nintendo Switch Micro SD memory card deals