The Vans X Metallica collab is 'rad but true'

Vans has joined forces with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and multiple-Grammy Award winning band Metallica, to release an exclusive collection of footwear, apparel and accessories.

The latest installment from the long-time Vans x Metallica partnership marks the third collaboration between the two, and features the newly designed Metallica logo for a heavy metal rendition of Vans classic silhouettes.

The Sk8-Hi Reissue showcases an etched Metallica logo on the sidewall with a wrapped version on the quarter panels. It's features a full grain leather upper and tonal deco-stitched Sidestripe.

Check out the collection below:

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

If hi-tops aren't your thing, the Classic Slip-On features an all-over logo print across the vamp and is finished with the same engraved Metallica logo on the sidewalls.

A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat round out the offering using a Vans x Metallica logo lock-up.

The Vans x Metallica collection are available today in Vans retail stores, online at Vans website, and through the bands official website.

We're off to think of more Metallica/Shoe puns - it's sad but shoe.