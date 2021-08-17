The DJI Mini SE is the new budget drone for everyone

The DJI Mini SE is the company’s new cheap drone that is set to take on the only real area of the market that it doesn’t currently own. Priced under $300 / AU$500 (around £217), the Mini SE is a lite version of the DJI Mini 2 and shares a lot of features with the previous Mavic Mini.

Most of the spec we already knew from the Walmart leak back in June. It features a 249g weight (which keeps it under the FAA, CAA and CASA registering requirements), it has a 30-minute flight time, 2.7K camera with three-axis gimbal and a 4km HD video transmission (though this may be limited outside the US). It’s foldable too, making it easy to carry.

While the chassis seems the be the same as the new DJI Mini 2, its maximum speed of 13m/s is slower, as is its ascent speed of 4m/s – though it can descend faster. It also lacks the 4K video resolution, offering just the FHD and 2.7K options of the Mavic Mini.

The focus of the DJI Mini SE is on making flying available to everyone, with flight tutorials, propeller guards and video creation from the app, ready to share to social media. There’s also a range of quick shots to fly the drone on set paths and a slow CineSmooth mode to allow you to be more precise with your controls.

Coming in at under $300 / AU$500 in the US and Australia, it fills the space beween the Mini 2 and the Ryze Trello – that uses DJI technology. It’s the cheapest DJI model to date and likely to bring in a much bigger audience than its higher end models.

While the DJI Mini SE is already available for sale in the US and Australia through third party stores, there’s no sign of it yet in the UK. Hopefully this will follow soon, replacing the Mavic Mini.