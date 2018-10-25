Best Red Dead Redemption 2 deals on PS4 and Xbox One ahead of release date

Red Dead Redemption 2 is just hours away from its worldwide launch. Two years after Rockstar Games first announced the western shoot 'em up sequel, Red Dead 2 will finally roll-out to PS4 and Xbox One owners at 00:01am on October 26, 2018.

If you're hoping to drop into the dusty cowboy boots of outlaw Arthur Morgan and explore America in 1899, but haven't yet taken the plunge on a pre-order – don't panic, as we've rounded up the best deals and offers.

If you haven't taken the plunge on a next-generation games console yet, it's possible to grab a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for free. Unfortunately, those who already have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will have to cough-up some cash for the game.

Luckily, there are a handful of deals available for Red Dead Redemption 2. The cheapest pre-order price available is from HMV, which is selling Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 for £47.99 – that's £12 off the £59.99 price tag in the official PlayStation Store. HMV has the same deal available to Xbox One players, too.

Elsewhere, those who pay for an annual Prime Membership will likely want to take advantage of the free next-day delivery on Amazon (here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account). Amazon has Red Dead 2 available to pre-order on PS4 for £49.99. On Xbox One, the physical game will set you back £49.99, while the download code costs a pricier £59.99.

Amazon does not sell a digital copy of Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 4.

However, it does have copies of the Special Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, which includes two new missions for the primary Story Mode, dubbed Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout. There's also a Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit for outlaw Arthur Morgan and a printed map of the wild west included in the box.

If you've already pre-ordered Red Dead 2 and are itching to throw yourself back into the Old West, there are a few things you should sort out as soon as possible to ensure there are no holdups when the postman arrives at dawn.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive game. And we mean massive. As such, you'll need to make sure you have plenty of free space on your console to install the game before you'll be able to get on your steed and ride into the sunset.

Those looking to play on PlayStation 4 will need 99GB of free space on your HDD. If you've pre-ordered a digital copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 from the PS Store then you'll need an additional 50GB of space – a record-breaking total of 149GB. That's a hefty chunk of the 407GB available on the entry-level 500GB PS4 model.

Xbox One owners need 107GB to install the game. While that's considerably less than their PS4 counterparts, it's still a sizeable chunk of storage.

Those who have smaller HDDs, or have gargantuan libraries of video games might want to spend some time this evening clearing out their consoles to make sure Red Dead Redemption 2 is able to install when it launches later tonight.