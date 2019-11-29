A blender is a great addition to any kitchen. There's nothing quite like the taste of a freshly-blended smoothie made with your favourite fruits. But what about a blender that you can take with you and experience the same just-blended taste you get at home? That's where personal blenders come in. Ideal for camping and walking trips, or even at work for a healthy snack, portable blenders are an easy way to ensure you get your five-a-day.

Amazon has a load of personal blenders on sale during Black Friday, but which ones are worth your money? Well, we've taken the guesswork out of it for you: here are the best portable blenders in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Fityou Travel Blender Smoothie Maker 450ML | Was £31.99 | Now £18.05 from Amazon If you want practicality from a blender, then the Fityou will be perfect for you. It comes with a potable bottle and uses six stainless steel blades to create delicious smoothies in seconds. Don’t stop there: fresh fruit juice and nutritive beverages can me mustered at the touch of a button.

Aufell Portable Juicer Cup/Electric Fruit Mixer/USB Juice Blender | Was £22.00 | Now £16.95 from Amazon Lightweight and portable, and quickly charged via USB, this juicer is simple to carry and use on the go. It's a great gift for juice and travel enthusiasts and suitable for indoor and outdoor activities.

Breville VBL214 Blend Active ColourMix Family Personal Blender | Was £39.99 | Now £21.49 from Amazon The Breville Blend Active is designed for personal and family use and comes with four bottles. The additional juicer attachment makes it simple to add pure juice to your smoothies too.

Topspitgo Personal Size Fruit Mixer | Was £19.97 | Now £16.97 from Amazon USB charging from a your car or laptop means that you can charge this blender while you're out and about. And it's made from food-grade PP & ABS material, is BPA-free, non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Ninja Duo 2-in-1 Blender with Intergrated Nutri Ninja and Auto iQ | Was £149.99 | Now £89.99 from Amazon We had to include this one, because it's such a great deal. The Ninja Duo may not be portable in the traditional sense, but the cups it comes with means that you can smoothie and go effortlessly. It's ram-packed with features too, such as auto-blending programmes.

Still want to know more about the best personal blenders? Check our our Best portable blenders 2019 guide.