The best gear for your own Great British Bake Off: stand mixers, range cookers, hand blenders and more

This week it’s all about bringing you the best gear to get your Great British Bake Off going on. That means items that make the whole process of baking easier so you can focus on creating a better end result. We’re not saying you’ll be in for a Hollywood hand-shake but you should be able to bake impressive enough creations to keep your family and friends in awe. From stand mixers to range cookers, these are the best bits of kit to get you to the level of baking behemoth.

Best stand mixers

Stand mixers are the golden boys of the kitchen tech world. With the recent, reasonably inexplicable, explosion in the popularity of baking, many people are even buying them and ACTUALLY USING THEM, rather than having them serve their traditional purpose: looking nice and impressing visitors to your kitchen, who went away thinking you were baking all the time, even though you actually were not.

Our favourite stand mixer at the moment is the Sage The Scrape Mixer Pro . It may not be the most beautiful, but it's fantastic as well as being quiet.

Best hand blender

When it comes to instant food prep or whipping up a quick solo smoothie or soup, you don’t necessarily want to be dragging out a huge tabletop blender.

Instead, reach for a hand blender. The BEST hand blender.

Best range cookers

Range cookers are the SUVs of the cooking world. They're a sizeable hob and a semi-pro oven, in one peer-group-pleasing package.

If you're looking for a new one but haven’t a clue where to begin, you can stop right here because we’ve done our homework. And our cakework.

Best bread makers

For the cheaters out there the easy way to bake bread is using a dedicated bread maker. Bread making has been a British tradition since the Middle Ages, but its reputation has been sullied by mass production, dubious additives and Mother's Pride.

Bread making has been a British tradition since the Middle Ages, but its reputation has been sullied by mass production, dubious additives and Mother's Pride.

Rest assured there'll be no more of those kind of shoddy, dough-based results when you have a bread maker, though. When they work well, it really is as simple as chucking in a load of ingredients and then going away to do something more productive. There's no kneading, no stirring, no pouring in of mixed seeds: the best bread makers do it for you.