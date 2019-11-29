The best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals

There are three options in the Amazon Fire TV range — the Amazon Fire Stick, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, and the Amazon TV Cube. And they’re all on offer this Black Friday, so check out these best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals and grab yourself a bargain.

When it comes to streaming and playing catch up with all your favourite TV shows, Amazon has you covered. Best of all, there’s three options to choose from, each giving you a different playback experience.

The Amazon Fire Stick is the device you go for if you’re after decent HD viewing. Those with a standard entertainment system don't really need to fork out for one of the more expensive options.

The next one up is the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, which — you guessed it — is suitable for those who have a 4K ready set up. You’ll be able to stream 4K quality TV shows and films from the likes of Amazon Video and Netflix.

The Amazon Fire Cube is the pinnacle of the Amazon Fire TV range, and it offers 4K HDR quality — the highest quality playback you can get. It's usually on the market for over £100, but it’s well worth the extra expense if you’re looking to pair it with other high quality playback technology, such as Dolby Audio.

Those who have already invested in a device from the Amazon Fire TV range feedback that the interface is intuitive to use, while the Alexa functionality is handy, but could be more integrated into the device.

Check out the Black Friday deals for all of the Amazon TV devices below.

