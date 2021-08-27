The 5 best 4K TV deals in the bank holiday sales, from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

There are tons of great 4K TV deals happening this bank holiday, which is great news as autumn and (even) worse weather approaches. If you want to set yourself up with the perfect new TV for box-set binges and movie marathons as the nights draw in, there are some deals that are really worth grabbing.

The current sales haven't blown us away by slashing prices left, right and centre – but there some significant discounts on some of the best TVs available today, so we've picked our top 5 TV deals below.

But there are lots more still worth considering, of course, so if you want to browse more options, you can browse the sales at the stores directly:

Our list below includes an OLED TV from this year for under £1000, a 65-inch TV with next-gen gaming connectivity for a super-low price and two great smaller TV options.

The real gem is the Samsung offer just below, though, which offers arguably the best picture quality you can get in a 4K TV, and is £700 off, bringing it from being high end right down to mid-range.

Don't forget we've got more of the best TVs under £1,000 and best TVs under £500 in our guides.

Top TV deal Samsung QE50QN94A 50-inch Neo QLED 4K TV | Was: £1,899 | Now: £1,199 | Save: £700 at Currys

This TV features the same incredible image quality at the Samsung QN95A, which we gave five stars and a total rave review to. They both feature a next-gen Mini-LED panel, packing in more lights behind the screen for dazzling HDR and more precise contrast. This model is cheaper because it doesn't include the Samsung One Connect external connections box, though. But that's fine – this gives you super-premium image quality, not for a mid-range price. View Deal

LG OLED55A1 55-inch OLED TV | Was: £1,099 | Now: £999 | Save: £100 at John Lewis

A current-gen OLED TV for under £1000? A rare find indeed. The A1 is very new, and is designed to make OLED more affordable – and is clearly succeeding. You still get the incredible cinematic contrast of OLED, but it's not quite as bright as the more expensive LG C1, and doesn't include HDMI 2.1. That last bit is only relevant to gaming – as a TV for shows and movies, this is fantastic value.View Deal

Sony KE65XH9005 65-inch LED TV | Was: £1,299 | Now: £979 | Save: 320 at AO.com

This TV model comes from 2020, but was impressively future-proofed, and now the last models on the shelf are being massively discounted, keeping it an excellent-value buy. Our Sony XH90 review talks about why we liked it so much, but it basically comes down to: rich HDR colours, great brightness, fantastic motion and upscaling handling, and HDMI 2.1 features for gaming. This is a lot of high-quality TV for the price.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED HD TV | Was: £599 | Now: £399 | Save £200 at Amazon UK

Designed to look like a picture frame – complete with a built-in option to display art on it when it's not in use as a TV – this is a super-stylish TV for small living rooms or a bedroom. It's Full HD instead of 4K because it's 32 inches in size, but still uses Samsung's QLED tech for really rich colours. It's a cut above the average 32-inch TV for both picture quality, smart TV features and looks. And now its normally-premium price has been slashed.View Deal