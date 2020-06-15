T3 Awards 2020: Blueair Classic 480i has the power to purify

It's time to clear the air here at the T3 Awards 2020. Quite literally: these are the winners of our best air purifier category. Out in front for its sheer, industrial-grade air-scrubbing abilities is the Blueair Classic 480i. Those seeking something slightly more chic and compact may well enjoy the Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30 from Philips, with its tubular form and welcoming light panel.

A rather stark and industrial bit of Scandinavian design, the 480i looks as if it means business. What's great about it is that you can set it up quickly and easily, and then not really give it any further thought until it's time to change the filter, in about a year's time.

A sensor detects how polluted your air is and goes to work to clean it, switching between its three power settings as required. On the two lower settings, the Blueair is pleasingly quiet – you can even sleep in the same room as it on the lowest setting.

You have a choice of two filter types. The standard one removes small particles and pollutants while the optional charcoal filter makes it suitable for use in the kitchen – this is especially handy if you have a combined living and kitchen area as built-in extraction alone often struggles to stay on top of burnt toast and fried foods.

Highly commended: Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30

(Image credit: Philips)

If you are after an air purifier that's a bit less intimidating in appearance, this superb and quite attractive new Philips model could be just the job. The Series 3000i functions in a very similar way to the Blueair, reacting to changes in air quality and filtering out particles, allergens and gases. The night time mode is quiet enough for most people to sleep with, as well.

