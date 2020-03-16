Steam mop on sale: $80 off Bissell Symphony steam mop at Walmart

As shoppers struggle to find cleaning products in stock, it helps to look into alternative disinfecting and cleaning solutions for your home. One of the best ways to disinfect the floors in your home without using harsh chemicals is with a steam mop.

Right now, you can pick up one of Bissell's Symphony 2-in-1 Steam Mop and Vacuum at Walmart.com for just $139.99 — $80 off the original selling price.

Steam cleaning has proven to be an effective method of disinfecting floors and other hard surfaces, killing up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria that make their way in your home.

Not only is it just as effective — and in some cases more effective — than using basic home cleaning chemicals like Clorox or Windex, steam cleaning requires no chemicals so surfaces are left residue-free for an even cleaner feel.

Bissell's Symphony 2-in-1 also features a vacuum as well for basic floor maintenance around the house, but it is best suited for hardwood and tile flooring as the vacuum isn't built for heavier carpeting.

Along with the steam mop, you'll receive two mopping pads — one for scrubbing and heavier dirt removal and another for polishing and finishing.