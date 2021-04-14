Sony PS5 restock coming from Sony Direct

Sony PlayStation 5’s are still harder to find than COVID vaccines but there’s a chance this week via Sony Direct. After an initial invite-only release yesterday (April 13) there is a second event planned for Thursday (April 15) at 3pm EST / 12pm PST.

The first event saw invitations sent to select members (see below on how to sign up) but then the consoles opened up to all while stocks lasted. There’s no word yet on whether tomorrow’s event will follow the same format.

One thing is for sure, if you’re still searching for a PS, it won’t hurt to sign up and be ready at 3pm Eastern. To sign up for a Sony Direct account just go to the Direct Playstation page and follow the link to sign in or register. You need to make sure your notifications are ticked to receive news and special offers.

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time.View Deal

If you don’t receive an email inviting you to the event it may still be worth logging on the Sony Direct page anyway, as units could be made available to everyone. Be prepared to wait though. Even if you get in the virtual queue, wait times could be over an hour before being given a chance to buy.

Keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker for other opportunities to buy.