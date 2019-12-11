Sony PlayStation 4 Pro with Death Stranding Christmas gift bundle deal

In terms of Christmas gifts for gamers this bundle deal from Currys is right up there in terms of quality and value. It delivers the rarer white PlayStation 4 Pro video game console, along with Hideo Kojima's new game Death Stranding, for a discounted price point.

The PS4 Pro is Sony's flagship console, delivering dynamic 4K visuals as well as enhanced physics and in-game special effects in the vast majority of games. If you are running a 4K TV and prefer to game on a Sony PlayStation, then the PS4 Pro is the ideal partner.

And, with this model also coming with 1TB of internal storage, it delivers plenty of potential for its owner to play many of the very best PS4 games on the market.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Sony PS4 Pro White 1TB | Death Stranding | £249 | Available at Currys

This is a great deal on the super desirable white PlayStation 4 Pro console, with it coming with Hideo Kojima's latest game, Death Stranding, for only £249. That's Sony's 4K flagship console, in luscious white, along with a visually spectacular game to play, for a new fantastically low price point. The only thing to note is that this deal is available for Currys collect in store only.View Deal

