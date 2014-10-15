Sonos Boost arrives to supercharge your wireless music

Bump your Bridge and banish your wireless woes with this new add-on

We've been writing about Sonos at T3 for 10 years now and it continues to lead the way with multi-room audio.

This week Sonos has launched a new product - the Sonos Boost - designed to help Sonos lovers who're having wireless issues.

It's essentially a more powerful alternative to the Sonos Bridge, which plugs into your router in order to serve wireless joy throughout your Sonos-enabled household.

It's not cheap though - it costs £79 which is a £40 premium on top of the usual price of a bridge, so we'd suggest you only buy if you're having issues with your setup.