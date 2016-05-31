Solarin is the most advanced smartphone EVER created with 'military-grade' security

At a star-studded launch in London and after more than two years of development Sirin Labs, a startup, has created what it believes is the most advanced smartphone ever created - the Solarin. Take that Apple and Samsung.

How has an unknown company done this?

Money is not an issue - it has selected the best technology first, then worried about the price later.

If you love technology, and have plenty of money to spare - this is the phone you'll get.

Sirin Labs has focused on the key areas, security, design and connectivity.

First up, let's tackle privacy, which is vital as a smartphone contains pretty much your whole life. Now Solarin runs Android - which doesn't sound that secure right?

But underneith, the smartphone has "Zimperium" - state-of- the-art mobile threat protection and the "most advanced privacy technology, currently unavailable outside the agency world".

READ T3's hands-on review of the Solarin for more details about the exciting new smartphone

Sirin Labs has also partnered with KoolSpan to integrate chip-to-chip 256-bit AES encryption, "the same technology that militaries around the world use to protect their communications".

There's a switch on the rear of the handset that switches the operating system of the phone, allowing you to make fully secure calls and send messages.

Now, that all sounds very complicated, but Sirin Labs thinks if you've got something to hide, whether you're an executive, celebrity, or hitman, this should be the phone you use (we may have added hitman).

Sound a vision are taken care of as well - the Solarin features a 23.8-megapixel camera, with laser autofocus and 5.5” IPS LED 2K screen, with a 120% sRGB colour gamut. That's very impressive.

The Solarin is also taking a page out of HTC's book, with three bass-boosted speakers, all linked through a smart amplifier to maximise volume but control distortion, producing a clear "unsullied" sound.

As of the build quality? This is far from a cheap aluminium unibody design - the Solarin uses a metal matrix composite chassis, typically used in the aerospace industry, titanium panels for structural strength, and Gorilla Glass 4. There's also a leather or carbon fibre back panel, and jewellery-grade finishes elsewhere.

Staying connected is vital, the Solarin has that covered as well, with a Snapdragon 810 processor with X10 LTE and Wi-Fi. That means it's capable of up to 450 Mbps downlink and up to 150 Mbps uplink speeds. There's support for 24 bands LTE 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO, WiGig (802.11ad) multi-gigabit Wi-Fi technology offering speeds of up to 4.6Gbps.

Sounds all very impressive right?

Before you get too excited there's the price - the Solarin will be available from 1 June for £9,500 plus VAT.

Liked this?