Smarty SIM only deal: Get UNLIMITED EVERYTHING for £18/month

Smarty have been making some serious moves in the SIM Only deals recently, offering oodles of data, texts, and calls for a tiny amount of money. Plus, you can cancel their contract at any time, be that after one month or 20. It's that simple.

The deal on offer today is a great one: unlimited data, texts, and calls for just £18/month. There's no speed restrictions or data caps, either, so you can use it until your heart's content. It is a truly unlimited everything SIM only deal.

Smarty makes use of the Three network, ensuring you'll have fantastic coverage no matter where you are in the UK or Europe. According to Smarty, they have 98.6% UK indoor spaces covered and a staggering 99.5% of outdoor spaces.

Because the contract is only one month, there's no need to stress about signing away your money and life to a lengthy mobile plan. If you want to cancel, you can. It's that simple. There isn't even a credit check, so no need to worry about that either.

On the Unlimited plan, there are no limits on tethering so you can provide data for you, your friends, family, and whoever else for as long as you want.

SMARTY Unlimited | 1 month contract | Cancel anytime | Unlimited texts, data, and calls | £18/month | Available now

If you're in the market for a fantastic SIM Only deal, look no further than what Smarty has to offer: unlimited everything, cheap monthly rate, cancel anytime. Plus, you're getting money off every month right now. It doesn't get much better.View Deal

So maybe now is the time to switch from the mobile provider you've been with forever and try something new. Smarty is fast, reliable, and offers a great deal, so don't miss out.