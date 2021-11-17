Secure your home with up to 50% off Blink Cameras in the Amazon Black Friday sale

We’re only a week away from the shopping event of the year but that isn’t stopping popular retailers from releasing early Black Friday deals ! The go-to retailer for all things tech, Amazon has got their early Black Friday sale running from the 8th-18th November before their official sale goes live.

Included in these deals are home security cameras from Blink. Blink’s indoor and outdoor cameras are currently discounted, giving you up to 50% off Blink security devices. In addition to individual cameras, these offers also include 2, 3 and 4 camera systems.

Ensuring your home is safe is extremely important, and having a security camera installed keeps you up-to-date on what’s going on and gives you peace of mind. Blink cameras are highly rated by T3, with the Blink Mini receiving 4 stars in our review , so we really couldn’t recommend them more.

For the full collection of Blink Cameras available at Amazon now, click the link above. For extra guidance on what Blink camera is best for your home setup, keep reading for our top 3 picks.

Blink Mini: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Blink Mini: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon

Starting off strong with T3’s best budget security camera , we have the Blink Mini. This HD indoor wired security camera has two-way audio, motion detection and night vision, so you can monitor your home anytime of the day. The Blink Mini alerts you to any disturbances when motion is detected via your smartphone. It’s extremely easy to set-up and at only £19.99, it’s a bargain price on a premium security camera.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99, now £49.99 at Amazon Blink Outdoor: was £89.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

Rated and reviewed by T3 as one of the best security cameras , the Blink Outdoor is a wire-free battery HD security camera that monitors the outside of your home. With infrared vision, it can see clearly day or night and is built to withstand various weather conditions. While ‘battery-powered’ might put you off, you don’t need to worry as the Blink Outdoor can run for up to two years on two AA batteries – included with your purchase.

Blink Indoor - 4 Camera System: was £199.99, now £129.99 at Amazon Blink Indoor - 4 Camera System: was £199.99, now £129.99 at Amazon

The Blink Indoor fits comfortably and almost invisibly in your home. This 4 camera system can be dotted throughout your house so you have multiple views on different rooms and spots. Like other Blink cameras, the Blink Indoor works with Alexa so you can monitor your home and speak through Alexa-enabled devices, whether you’re home or away.

Why you should buy Blink Cameras

Blink home security cameras are high quality and an easy way to protect and keep tabs on your home while you’re away. Wireless, HD and battery powered, Blink cameras are extremely reliable and require no special installation. Their subtle design means they won’t be an eyesore or clash with the inside or outside décor of your house.

The video and audio quality are both crisp and clear so you can easily see and hear whatever is happening or has happened in your home. Blink cameras also come with a Blink Subscription plan so you can save and share clips to the cloud. There’s currently a free trial on the Blink Subscription Plan which is included in your purchase. This is extremely helpful if you want to go back and check your clips at any given day or time.