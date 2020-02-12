Presidents’ Day sale: Save up to $350 on the luxury Purple mattress now

Leading mattress company Purple has launched a huge Presidents’ Day sale. For a limited time, it's offering up to $150 off its luxury mattresses. Or, if you fancy getting hold of the excellent Purple pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector too, you could save up to $350 on your entire Purple order.

Purple doesn't tend to cut the price of its mattresses as often as some of its competitors, so these Purple mattress deals are definitely worth a closer look if you're in the market for a new mattress...

What makes Purple the best mattress brand in the US is its innovative Purple Grid technology. Made from a unique hyper-elastic polymer developed by the founders of the company, this grid provides dynamic support for your back, while also maintaining airflow to keep you cool – great for anyone who gets sweaty when they sleep.

Purple also has a coveted Customer Satisfaction award from consumer intelligence company JD Power, so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Even so, Purple gives you 100 nights to trial your mattress – if you don't like it, the team will collect it and give you a full refund.

However, while you’ve got 100 days to decide if you like the mattress, we can't guarantee how long Purple’s Presidents’ Day sale will be running. It's a safe bet they won't be around much after Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 17, though, so if you're interested, you might not want to sleep on these offers.

Original Purple mattress deal: Save up to $100 | Purple

Worth $100 – Purple’s entry-level mattress is no slouch, with a full two-inches of special Purple Grid tech to help you stay comfortable, supported and cool throughout the night. Right now, you can get up to $100 discount, with prices starting from just $599.View Deal

Purple Hybrid mattress deal: Get $125 off | Purple

Worth $125 – Purple’s mid-range Hybrid mattress combines the luxurious comfort of a two-inch Purple Grid with the support of a coil-sprung mattress. Best for those over 250lb, or anyone who prefers a firmer bed, prices start from $1,174 ( $1,299 ).View Deal

Purple Hybrid Premier mattress deal: Save $150 | Purple

Worth $150 – The Hybrid Premier is a tempting choice. With either three or four inches of luxurious Purple Grid alongside extremely supportive coils, the Premier is slightly softer than the standard Hybrid. With a $150 saving, prices start from $1,749 ( $1,899 ).View Deal

Purple sleep bundle deal: Save up to $200 with a mattress bundle deal | Purple

Worth $350 – With the purchase of a mattress, Purple are offering $200 off a pair of their fantastic Harmony pillows, a set of sheets, and a mattress protector. Combine that with the mattress discount and you’re looking at a saving of $350. View Deal

