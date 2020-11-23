Save up to $150 on iPad Pro with Best Buy and Amazon Black Friday deals

Some great Black Friday iPad Pro deals have landed, and they're just about the best we've seen for the latest model: you can save up to $149 on the iPad Pro at both Best Buy and Amazon.

In among the best Apple Black Friday deals are these offers for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models – there are discounts on all sizes, and on the Wi-Fi only models or Wi-Fi+Cellular options. You can browse all the options when you click through to Best Buy or Amazon.

• Buy iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy – from $729

• Buy iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Best Buy – from $899

• Buy iPad Pro 11-inch at Amazon – from $729

• Buy iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Amazon – from $899

The iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet, offering more power than a laptop, a gorgeous professional-level screen with 120Hz support, loads of battery life and a thin and light design.

iPad Pro runs Apple's iPadOS 14, a new version of iOS that includes loads of fantastic productivity-boosting, tablet-specific features, like improved multi-tasking for whizzing around different workflows, redesigned widgets, Mac-like search, and support for Apple's Pencil and Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

For many people, it's not inconceivable that an iPad could replace their laptop when using a keyboard; if your main tasks revolve around text editing, or moderate photo and video editing, then it's well worth giving the iPad Pro a shot. With a huge, beautiful display on both models, there's plenty of room for whatever you want to do.

New Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TB | Was $1499.99 | Now $1349.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

This model has the most money off, but you can get all iPad Pro 12.9-inch models at a discount, starting from just $899. The iPad Pro may look like an tablet, but it has desktop-class power, a truly great screen and an impressive speaker system too. View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB| Was $899.99 | Now $799.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

With up to $150 off, the smaller of Apple’s Pro iPads is even more attractive: it’s packing an awful lot of power and that brilliant screen for not much more than you’d pay for an iPad Air. This is the most portable Pro but it’s no less powerful. Again, other capacities are available at different discount levels when you click through.View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB| Was $899.99 | Now $799.99 | Save $100 at Amazon

With up to $150 off, the smaller of Apple’s Pro iPads is even more attractive: it’s packing an awful lot of power and that brilliant screen for not much more than you’d pay for an iPad Air. This is the most portable Pro but it’s no less powerful. Again, other capacities are available at different discount levels when you click through.View Deal

Why would you buy an iPad Pro over an iPad Air? The iPad Pro is still faster than the Air, the screen has slightly more pixels and is 100 nits brighter, and it has ProMotion technology that the Air lacks. This is an adjustable refresh rate that makes scrolling smoother and makes the Apple Pencil feel more responsive. It also has Face ID instead of Touch ID.

The Pro has more storage and more speakers – its four-speaker setup is surprisingly loud for such a thin device – and the Pro has True Tone flash and a lidar sensor for 3D scanning; its FaceTime camera offers portrait mode and Animoji, although we’re not sure that last one is a must-have for power users.

