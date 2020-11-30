Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Cyber Monday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering almost $50 off the latest Apple Watch Series 6 models.

Discounts on the very latest releases are almost unheard of when it comes to Apple discounts, so, you'll want to make the most of this Cyber Monday sale.

Apple’s latest smartwatch, called the Apple Watch Series 6, only arrived in the fall of 2020, but already there are deals to be had on what is one of the very best wearable of the year.

The Watch Series 6 is absolutely packed full of health, sport and fitness features, all well as connecting to your iPhone over Bluetooth (or using its own 4G connection) to handle messages, emails, calls and even stream music.

It can of course track your daily activity, exercise and sleep, but also packs some potentially life-saving features. The first is an ECG app which takes a single-lead electrocardiogram and is able to alert you to the signs of an irregular heartbeat that could be a symptom of atrial fibrillation.

New (and unique to the Series 6) is a pair of sensors on the back of the case for measuring your blood oxygen level. This is an indication of how well your body is absorbing oxygen and the amount of O2 delivered to your body.

Don't need the latest release? The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.

Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.

