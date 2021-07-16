Save $60 on this top DEWALT drill driver combo kit at Amazon

If a DEWALT drill driver combo kit is what you're searching for, you'll be glad to hear that one of DEWALT's most popular combo kit is on sale at it's lowest price of the year at Amazon.

On sale for $139.99, this kit features two of DEWALT's best cordless tools including the DCD771 drill along with the DCF885 impact driver. Featuring one of the best cordless drills on the market today, the DCK240C2 drill driver combo kit runs off DEWALT's 20V MAX Lithium-Ion platform.

DEWALT 20V Max Drill Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2)

Now: $139 | Was: $199 | Savings: $60 (30%)

Including both the DCD771 drill driver alongside the DCF885 impact driver, this is an excellent tool set for basic home use as well as professional contracting. Running off the 20V Max platform, it offers some of the best battery life and power for the price. It's not brushless, but for the extra $60 off that can be forgiven.View Deal

While this kit isn't the brushless version, you can grab that one on sale for $229 at the moment. It isn't receiving any discounts, so if you're hoping to save than then standard models are what you'll want to grab. Both offer a solid pair of tools to add your to box, but the brushless models feature an enhanced-life motor that provides smoother operation, longer life and improved performance.

DEWALT's 20V Max platform is a pretty incredible system, allowing the use of over 50+ tools all off a single Lithium-Ion battery pack. Lightweight yet packed with enough juice to handle some of the toughest jobs out there, it offers a versatile solution to corded alternatives without sacrificing power for portability.

Editor's Recommendations