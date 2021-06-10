Save 30% on the Potensic D68 4K camera drone for beginners at Amazon

An offer for those in need of a good 4K camera drone cheap, this deal at Amazon may have beginner pilots flying before they know it. The Potensic D68 4K camera drone is getting a 30% discount at the moment, dropping it to one of its lowest prices in months.

On sale for $181.99, the Potensic D68 goes on sale for almost $80 off just ahead of Prime Day 2021. A deal I would argue to be one of the best Prime Day deals ahead of the big weekend.

If there's anything to say about Potensic drones, they do a great job of punching above their weight class for the price. While this usually runs around $260 for the full kit, the 4K camera captures some pretty impressive footage in comparison to models sitting in the $300 to $400 range.

Potensic D68 4K Camera Drone Kit Now: $181.99 | Was: $259.99 | Savings: $78 (30%)

For the price, there's no better option than Potensic's D68 4K drone. It's a solid choice for those just starting out with the hobby as well as season veterans looking to invest a little more for a 4K camera without deep diving into their bank accounts for it.View Deal

The next step up from the D58, the latest D68 4K drone ups the ante with a new brushless motor that provides longer motor life, reduced noise and a higher power-to-weight ratio. It also features Optical Flow Positioning for increased stability when flying via GPS modes.

With some pretty impressive features for a sub-$200 drone, this is a great buy for kids and is one of the best cheap drones out there for this price.

