Samsung Galaxy S21 eclipsed by Huawei P50 Pro in this stunning video

The smartphone industry is in a state of perpetual growth; now, the Huawei P50 series stakes its claim to the throne, taking aim at its rivals' premium models.

New concept renders point to mouth-watering displays across the range of Huawei's three new models to entice the premium user.

LetsGoDigital reports that Huawei looks likely to drop three new P-series smartphones, as follow-ups to the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro Plus. Flagship models, these premium devices will come equipped with an impressive camera system and striking displays.

Jermaine Smit has created some stunning renders that you can check out in his YouTube video above. The Huawei P50 will reportedly have a slightly curved display; meanwhile, the Huawei P50 Pro will implement a curved waterfall display.

The Huawei P50 Pro Plus is curved on all four sides: quad-curved, the left and right sides, as well as the bottom and top, will offer pronounced curvature, leaving bezels only on the corners of the phone.

We're particularly excited about the Huawei P50 Pro that looks to feature a camera bump, which is similar to the Huawei P40 Pro, but forgoes the bulkier offering of its predecessor, choosing a slimmer silhouette. Despite no confirmation on price, the Huawei P50 base model will likely start at around $900 / £699 / AU$1,099, with the stronger models costing upwards of this. This pricing is modelled on the Huawei P40's price at launch, and the Huawei P50 is expected to launch around this price point given how little the launch prices of the company's devices deviate.

It's likely that the Huawei P50 Pro will boast the same 6.58-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution that we saw on the Huawei P40 Pro, we're hoping to see the 90Hz refresh rate bumped up to 120Hz.

The new devices will take on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra announced last week at CES. If that's all a bit too much on the flagship front, head over to our best phones guide to help steer you to the right phone for your needs.

The rumour-mill has been in full swing with talk of the new devices; Huawei's P50 series is touted to launch with both Android and the Harmony OS, which is a striking software choice. On purchase, users should be able to opt into what variant they want pre-installed. The Harmony OS, announced in the middle of 2019, is intended to be multi-use, compatible with other devices, such as tablets, and smartwatches.

The waterfall display seems like a sort of optical illusion that enlarges the handset. If Huawei can nail the design and bring this to market, it should be a truly enticing prospect.

Source: LetsGoDigital