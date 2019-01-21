Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G just appeared, officially

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to come with 5G and Sammy is currently working on perfecting the firmware for it right now.

Samsung is rumoured to initially launch its Galaxy S10 models, at the official February 20 event, only to be followed by a 5G variant later in March. Now that model, dubbed Galaxy S10 X, has appeared in a firmware update.

According to Sam Mobile, the model number for this S10 with 5G was spotted in a firmware development. This, it says, is G977NKSU0ASA6, which is bound for South Korea. US and Europe 5G models were not mentioned.

Other specs on the Samsung Galaxy S10 X with 5G include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a huge 5,000 mAh battery and four rear cameras. That should make this an absolute stunner, especially if that display is a bezel-free all-screen display as Samsung tease of its New Infinity screen appears to be. Yup, no selfie camera in sight either.

Expect this 5G version of the S10 to be far more expensive than the other models. While it will be future-proof to go a lot faster, we don't expect many of the UK networks to be up and running to offer reasonably priced 5G plans early in 2019. So this handset will likely be for super fans and die-hard early adopters only.