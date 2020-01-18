The biggest-ever Dormeo mattress sale has been extended: there's up to 60% off – but it ends soon

You've not got long to grab these enormous discounts in the Dormeo mattress sale

Dormeo mattress sale
(Image credit: Wayfair)

By

The biggest-ever Dormeo mattress sale has been extended, which means there's still time to save hundreds of pounds on mattresses, bedding, mattress toppers, beds and more. But you'll need to be quick: the retailer says the Dormeo mattress sale is ending in just a few days. 

The popular mattress brand has cut the price of thousands of Dormeo mattresses by up to 60% to mark the start of the new year. We especially like the Dormeo Memory Foam mattress (which currently costs from just £209.99 £320) – you'll find it recommended in our best mattress guide. It's extremely comfortable, consistently receives excellent user reviews – and with over £300 currently knocked off the price, it's fantastic value for money. 

But there are hundreds of bargains in the Dormeo mattress sale, so it's worth a browse. Plus, if you're not tied to a certain type of mattress, there are some even bigger discounts on the Dormeo clearance page...

Dormeo mattress sale: up to 60% off mattresses and bedding
Dormeo has launched its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. We don't know how long it will last though, so it's worth a look sooner rather than later if you need a new mattress. Deal ends: Monday 13 Jan, 2020View Deal

More mattress sales

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.