The biggest-ever Dormeo mattress sale has been extended: there's up to 60% off – but it ends soon

The biggest-ever Dormeo mattress sale has been extended, which means there's still time to save hundreds of pounds on mattresses, bedding, mattress toppers, beds and more. But you'll need to be quick: the retailer says the Dormeo mattress sale is ending in just a few days.
The popular mattress brand has cut the price of thousands of Dormeo mattresses by up to 60% to mark the start of the new year. We especially like the Dormeo Memory Foam mattress (which currently costs from just £209.99
£320) – you'll find it recommended in our best mattress guide. It's extremely comfortable, consistently receives excellent user reviews – and with over £300 currently knocked off the price, it's fantastic value for money.
But there are hundreds of bargains in the Dormeo mattress sale, so it's worth a browse. Plus, if you're not tied to a certain type of mattress, there are some even bigger discounts on the Dormeo clearance page...
- See more cheap mattress deals
Dormeo mattress sale: up to 60% off mattresses and bedding
Dormeo has launched its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. We don't know how long it will last though, so it's worth a look sooner rather than later if you need a new mattress. Deal ends: Monday 13 Jan, 2020View Deal
More mattress sales
- Amazon.co.uk - up to 48% off mattresses
- Bensons for Beds - up to 50% off mattresses - ends 21 Jan
- Dormeo.co.uk - 60% off mattresses - ends soon
- Emma UK - 40% off everything - ends soon
- Eve UK - 20% off mattresses and beds
- John Lewis - 20% off mattresses
- Land of Beds - up to 40% off mattresses in the Winter sale
- Leesa.co.uk - save £250 on mattresses
- MyNextMattress.co.uk - mattresses from £79
- Nectar UK - £250 off + two free pillows
- Otty UK - save up to £200
- Purple mattress - free sheets and luxury eye mask with very mattress
- Silentnight.co.uk - shop today's best offers
- Simba UK - 25% off hybrid mattresses - ends 21 Jan
- Very.co.uk - 30% off Silentnight mattresses
- Walmart - shop mattress deals