PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct today (invite only)

If you've already registered your interest on the PlayStation Direct page to buy a PS5, you should check your inbox – and spam folder – this morning. The latest invite is out and stock is dropping later today.

The latest invite is for a restock event taking place on Monday, December 13 from 2pm ET / 11am PT. While the invite doesn't guarantee that you'll be able to buy a console, your chances are pretty high if you log in dead on the start time.

As we've discovered, the link in these emails only works once, so following a shared link might get you in the line but will be rejected once you get to the front. So, if you have a link, don't share it with others as it could stop you from being able to buy.

If you weren't lucky enough to receive an email, don't worry. We've got all the latest news of other chances to buy before this month is out on our PS5 Stock Tracker.