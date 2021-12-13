PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct today (invite only)

Check your email, there's another restock today at PlayStation Direct for invited members

If you've already registered your interest on the PlayStation Direct page to buy a PS5, you should check your inbox – and spam folder – this morning. The latest invite is out and stock is dropping later today. 

The latest invite is for a restock event taking place on Monday, December 13 from 2pm ET / 11am PT. While the invite doesn't guarantee that you'll be able to buy a console, your chances are pretty high if you log in dead on the start time. 

As we've discovered, the link in these emails only works once, so following a shared link might get you in the line but will be rejected once you get to the front. So, if you have a link, don't share it with others as it could stop you from being able to buy. 

If you weren't lucky enough to receive an email, don't worry. We've got all the latest news of other chances to buy before this month is out on our PS5 Stock Tracker

 

PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct
Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.  It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time.

View Deal
As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

