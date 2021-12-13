PS5 stock at GameStop this week in-store only

GameStop is once again tempting PlayStation fans into its stores with an in-person PS5 sale expected this week at select stores. The event is due on Friday, December 17 with stores in New Jersey and Philadelphia already confirming.

As we've seen in previous GameStop sales, these are likely to be available as bundles rather than individual consoles. But, if you want some good games to play on this holiday, that shouldn't matter too much.

To find your nearest GameStop store, you can use their map function and then call in ahead of time to see if they are taking part (some store managers have been known to give a hint). For more news, you can also sign up for GameStop's PowerUp Pro membership.

