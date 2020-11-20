PS5 restock: Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals start early!

The PS5 is finally available worldwide, but there's a lot of fans who still haven't managed to get their hands on one, as the console's are flying off the shelves; but there's more stock on the way for Black Friday!

Sony has already confirmed that more units will be available post-launch, and now we've got wind of a handful of retailers who will be adding the next-gen console to their Black Friday deals line-up, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Sony GameStop.

Buy PS5 at Walmart | Available Wednesday, November 25, 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET

Walmart has been on the ball with its next-gen console drop, and even had a second wave of stock on the European launch day. Now it's lining up another PS5 restock for its Black Friday sale, going live on Wednesday, November 25, at 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy PS5 at Best Buy | Available Sunday, November 22

Best Buy is reportedly getting more PS5 consoles in for this weekend, getting an early start on the Black Friday rush. We don't know what time the PS5 stock is going live, so unless it shares that tidbit before the Sunday, we advise heading over there as early as possible and slogging away at the refresh button until the 'sold out' banner disappears. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy PS5 at GameStop | Available Friday, November 27

GameStop will be selling the PS5 this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. View Deal

Buy PS5 at Amazon

We don't know what time – or even what day – Amazon is having its restock this week, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice, but sources say we can expect more PS5 consoles to be available in the runup to Black Friday. You'll have to keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

As well as these retailers, you can also try ordering straight from the source, over on Sony's Direct page. The added bonus there is that PS Plus members get free shipping. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out of stock right now, but it's worth checking in over the course of the week to see if there's been a PS5 restock.

