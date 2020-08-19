PS5 release date info leaks – and it's all thanks to Fortnite

We know that the PlayStation 5 will arrive by the end of the year, but so far Sony has refused to be drawn on exactly how long before we usher in 2021. But now we might have narrowed it down considerably thanks to a little help from an unlikely source: Fortnite maker Epic Games.

If you’re not routinely a reader of the Epic Games blog, you might have missed this, but the company seemed to spill the beans in a post about Batman characters coming to the game later this year . “Batman’s archnemesis, The Joker, arrives in Fortnite via The Last Laugh Bundle releasing on November 17,” the post reads.

With that date in mind, take a look at what is written just 88 words later: “The retail version is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will also arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles.”

While that doesn’t definitively give away a date, to me it suggests that the next-generation consoles will be arriving shortly afterwards. After all, if you’re “in time” for a train, that suggests a little bit of waiting on the platform for it to pull into the station.

In a sense, this doesn’t change all that much predictions wise. While Sony has promised it’ll be out this year, it would be commercial suicide to launch new console hardware in December when the Christmas rush is in full swing, so that really only leaves 135 days it could possibly be.

If we take the Fortnite post at face value, and ignore the possibility that it could be inaccurate info, then this reduces that window to just under two weeks between November 17 and November 30.

Both the PS3 and PS4 were released in the US on a Friday, which narrows things down to either November 20 or 27. Given the latter is Black Friday , I’ll personally be keeping an eye on the former...