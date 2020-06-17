PS5 price leaks on Amazon — and, YAY!, it's super affordable 🥳

We said the other day when reporting on the latest PS5 price leak that we believed the PlayStation 5 would retail for £499 / €499 / $499, and now here comes the best proof yet that the next-gen console will indeed ring in at that level.

The new PS5 price proof comes courtesy of established future tech leaker and concept creator Ben Geskin, who posted up a screengrab on Twitter mere hours ago that showed the PS5's listing page on Amazon France.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€? Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5June 16, 2020

As can be seen by the post, the PS5 listing is shown to have the full-fat Sony PlayStation 5 console available for €499. This is the console that comes with a disc drive, which will be able to play physical PS5 games as well as 4K Blu-rays.

Naturally, considering this is the full-fat PlayStation 5, Geskin then postulates that this price point could lead the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which does not come with a disc drive, could retail for €399.

Here at T3 we think both those price points sound very feasible, and we fully expect that €499 to translate as £499 and $499 in the UK and US respectively. And that, simply put, is a great result for gamers.

Yes, €499 is not a small amount of money, however it is totally reachable in our opinion by the vast majority of gamers, and also banishes the spectre of $599, which is what the PS3 retailed for at launch and we all know how badly that went.

€499 just feels like a sweet spot, whereby Sony either breaks even on hardware or takes a small hit, but gamers find the PS5 price approachable and affordable.

After all, it must be remembered that the PS5 is a next-gen piece of gaming tech that comes loaded with a GPU capable of real time ray tracing and an SSD that obliterates the current gen in terms of loading times.

There's also the feature-packed DualSense controller and custom 3D audio chip delivered, too, and that is saying nothing of the 4K Blu-ray player. As such, it really feels like €499 is the lowest Sony could go in terms of pricing, so the fact that it appears gamers will be able to shop for that low price seems like something to absolute congratulate Sony for.

Here's hoping that £499 / €499 / $499 is official, as if it is, we can easily foresee many happy gamers unwrapping PlayStation 5 consoles come this winter holiday season.