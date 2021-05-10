Prime Day deals are back! Over 50% off select Amazon devices today

With Prime Day 2021 still over a month away and Memorial Day only a couple of weeks away, the time is now to start looking for good deals on the stuff you want. Early deals are showing up ahead of the big sale days, making it easier than ever to save.

Amazon is offering some killer deals on their smart tech with discounts of up to 50% off select products. Some of their most popular tech – including the Echo Dot 4th Gen and Echo Show 10 – are getting huge price drops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Shoppers will find a great selection of deals on Amazon devices during this week, with some of the most popular products receiving their biggest discount since Prime Day 2020.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen plus smart plug bundle is on sale for $49.99, receiving a solid 28% price cut, but one of the best Amazon device deals by far is the Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini security camera bundle. On sale for $59.99, this perfect little smart home bundle setup is getting a massive 52% price cut.

There are more offers to check out, but be sure to head over there ASAP to get ahead of the buyers. Many of these deals match their Prime Day 2020 price points, so you're essentially getting a Prime Day deal way ahead of schedule.

