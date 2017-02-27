Powerful Yoga 720 is the pick of Lenovo's new 2 in 1s and tablets

Lenovo has gone a bit tablet-crazy at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

As well a the Windows 10-toting Yoga 720 and 520, available in 13, 14 and 15-inch models, there's also a new Windows Miix 320 Detachable plus the family oriented Lenovo Tab 4 Series where there are various models all running Android.

The 15-inch Yoga 720 is all about power, running Intel's Core i7 processors, Nvidia discrete graphics, Thunderbolt 3 and boasting up to nine hours of battery life. The 13-inch Yoga 720 is 17 percent thinner than the previous generation at just 14.3mm thick.

Lenovo Yoga 720

UK pricing and availability of the new devices is not yet available, but the Yoga 720 (13-inch) will be available starting at €999 EUR in April 2017. Yoga 720 (15-inch) will be available starting €1099 EUR in April 2017. Yoga 520 (14-inch) will be available starting €599 EUR in July 2017.

Lenovo Yoga 520

The Miix 320 is a lightweight, affordable detachable with Windows 10 and a Full HD 10.1-inch screen. It can be used as a s a laptop or as a tablet on the go weighing only 550g. There's also an optional LTE version.

Lenovo Miix 320

There are four devices in the Lenovo Tab 4 family. The Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Lenovo Tab 4 10 are designed for entertainment, with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Tab 4 Series

Then there's the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus, encased in glass design with full HD displays, powerful processors and up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 start at €169 EUR and €179 EUR, respectively. The Tab 4 8 Plus retails at €259 EUR and the Tab 4 10 Plus at €299 EUR. Tab 4 Series tablets will be available beginning late May.

The Miix 320 (keyboard included, Wi-Fi only without LTE) starts at €269 EUR, and the Miix 320 (keyboard included, with LTE) starts at €399 EUR and are available beginning in April.

Liked this? Check out 8 best tablets 2017 for watching TV and movies, browsing, work and games, too!