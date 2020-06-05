Philips Hue Colour Ambience Starter Kits get big price cut at Amazon

Philips Hue is the world's premier smart lighting system, which is why when we saw this one-day-only price cut at Amazon on the superb Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, we knew we had to write about it.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is perfect for those looking to get into the world of smart lighting as it delivers three colour-changing smart bulbs, as well as the Philips Hue Bridge that is needed to control them, all in one slick package.

And thanks to Amazon, the Philips Hue Starter Kit in screw, bayonet and spot bulb form is now heavily discounted. How big is the discount? Screw and bayonet Starter Kits are reduced by 37% and the spot kit is reduced by 33%.

That means fat savings of over £50 on all of the Philips Hue Starter Kits for today only.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit | B22 Bayonet | Was: £149.99 | Now: £94.99 | Available at Amazon

If your home is equipped with B22 bayonet fittings then this is the Philips Hue Starter Kit for you. Thanks to a 37% price cut, the package is now a straight £55 cheaper and, as it is Amazon, it comes with free delivery, too.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit | E27 Screw | Was: £149.99 | Now: £94.99 | Available at Amazon

Screw fittings are also very common in the UK, and this E27 Philips Hue Starter Kit is made for homes where these fixtures are dominant. As with the deal above, this package is reduced right now by £55.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit | GU10 Spot | Was: £149.99 | Now: £99.99 | Available at Amazon

Lastly, if you are looking to kit out a kitchen or bathroom with colour-changing smart bulbs then this GU10 spot Philips Hue Starter Kit is well worth checking out. The discount is slightly less (£50 instead of £55), but still offers remarkable value for money.View Deal

In our official Philips Hue review we said that Hue is the "most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need", before praising its "easy setup and configuration".

That's why Philips Hue currently sits right at the top of our best smart bulbs buying guide and why we find it so easy to recommend this deal.

For even more great Philips Hue deals be sure to check out the charts below, which are stuffed with today's cheapest prices.

