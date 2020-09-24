 OnePlus 8T reveals its secret for taking on the iPhone 12 | T3

OnePlus 8T reveals its secret for taking on the iPhone 12

With both smartphones launching in the same week, the OnePlus 8T has a trick up its sleeve to beat iPhone 12

OnePlus 8T
(Image credit: Concept Creator)
Shabana Arif

By

The OnePlus 8T is the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus that's set to give the iPhone 12 a run for its money, with a better display, a processor that will rival Apple's A14 SoC, and quad camera system.

The iPhone 12 will launch with four models while it looks like the OnePlus 8T won't be accompanied by a Pro variant, but that won't matter too much now that it's come to light that it has the iPhone 12 beat on the pricing front too. 

According to a leaked Amazon listing, shared by Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal  the OnePlus 8T will be available in two formats, with the 8GB/128GB model coming in at €599 and the 12GB/256GB model priced at €699, which he comments could be "too good" to be true. 

Using a direct conversion (which is rarely how pricing for most products work), we're looking at a starting price of $699/ £550. Bearing in mind that the iPhone 12's base model is said to start at $699 and may be housing a mid-range B14 processor, as well as lacking the specs the 8T offers, it's a no brainer as to which smartphone offers the best bang for your buck. 

As we saw from the OnePlus 8T video, the smartphone looks stunning, with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, and quad camera setup.

While Google is said to be slashing the Pixel 5 price to around €629, the handset will sit in the mid-tier range, so if these leaked prices and specs are accurate, of the slew of smartphones launching in the next month or two, the OnePlus 8T looks like the winner. 

