OnePlus 6 Red pre-orders go live: incendiary flagship gets hot new colourway

A new limited-edition OnePlus 6 Red is now available for pre-order.

The phone, which joins the established OnePlus 6 Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Silk White models, costs £519 and will ship starting July 10 in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

The OnePlus 6 Red edition comes packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which is the same spec as the equally lush Silk White device, and this hardware partners the phone's powerful Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

Speaking on the the launch of the new colourway, OnePlus said that:

"The OnePlus 6 Red is designed to match power with style, with attention to detail paramount. The metallic red shimmer coupled with the red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor elegantly contrast the silver accent around the camera.

"Six panels of glass make up the back of the OnePlus 6 Red. With this variant, OnePlus has added an additional anti-reflective layer to create a sense of depth by allowing more light to reach the bottom layers before being reflected off the device. A translucent orange layer has been intermixed with the red base layer to achieve a radiant and glossy red, unique to OnePlus design."

We thought the OnePlus 6 was a speed daemon on test here at T3.com, with our detailed review concluding that "the power this thing has locked away is absolutely atomic, with benchmark scores that absolutely smoke rival flagships."

And we didn't think the Mirror Black edition that we tested was a bad looker either, however, there is no doubting that we were blown away by the Silk White edition - which is now back on sale after its initial run sold out - and, if we had to choose, would also opt for this rich red new colourway over the black handset, too.

For more information about the OnePlus 6 Red then check out the maker's official website.