Flame Red HTC U12+ pre-orders now live: phone ships August

The HTC U12+ flagship smartphone is now available to pre-order in a Flame Red colourway.

The brand new Flame Red colour joins the pre-existing Cermaic Black and Translucent Blue models that are already available to buy on HTC's online store for £699.

The Flame Red HTC U12+ also costs £699, however, orders for the phone won't ship until August.

Speaking on the launch of the new Flame Red model, HTC said that:

"With a beautiful liquid glass surface crafted using a highly-refractive precious mineral, HTC brings a vivid new colour that transforms with every movement you make. Watch as the Flame Red U12+ delivers extraordinary, colour-shifting hues in the most dynamic look HTC has ever created."

The three HTC U12+ colourways, Ceramic Black, Translucent Blue, and Flame Red.

Despite a few issues, T3 approved of the HTC U12+ on review, with us praising its impressive hardware and innovative features, as well as concluding that it is a phone squarely pitched at tech enthusiasts.

And, while our personal colour of choice remains the partially skeleton Translucent Blue model, there's no doubting that this Flame Red edition looks very lush.

Also, in news that is definitely most welcome, HTC has confirmed that the U12+ is going to be made available to buy "from Argos, Amazon, Shop Direct and AO.com in the next few weeks."

More information about the HTC U12+ can be found on HTC's official website.