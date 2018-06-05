The OnePlus 6 Silk White edition is here to make the 2018 iPhone look ugly

The ever-so-luxe Silk White edition of the OnePlus 6 is available through the OnePlus online store starting today (June 5) at 10 AM BST (11 CEST).

We really like the OnePlus 6 in our review, praising its "atomic" power and, thanks to some very high-end hardware, its ability to "absolutely smoke rival flagships".

UPDATE: Unsurprisingly, the Silk White OnePlus 6 has already sold out, but OnePlus says it will be back in stock on 12 June.

Well, from today, you can pick up this powerhouse Android phone in the best colourway, too. We got to go hands on with the Silk White edition last month and we can confirm that, yes, it is absolutely stunning and, yes, it'll probably make the 2018 iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 look ugly by comparison.

You know you want it!

The limited edition OnePlus 6 Silk White partners the standard model's Snapdragon 845 CPU along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone will retail for £519 while stocks last.

