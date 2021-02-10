Nvidia RTX 3070 stock tracker: where to buy Nvidia 3070 GPU in US, UK, and AUS

As with previous generations of Nvidia cards (like the 1070), the 3070 offers a lot of value for money and is generally a more realistic proposition for your average PC gamer than the RTX 3080.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 launched last year just before we got our hands on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Like the consoles, these graphics card have been as rare as rocking horse droppings ever since. Here a T3 we like to keep an eye on stock, so we can let you know when it appears, but stock trackers alert us to their arrival and by the time we've started typing words the stock has all been sold to scalpers and listed on eBay.

The only advice we've got for you at the moment is to check back here for the 3070 or take a peek at the RTX 3080 stock tracker, or RTX 3060 Ti stock tracker. If consoles are more your bag then your arrival here is a mistake, and you should instead head over to our PS5 stock tracker and Xbox Series X stock tracker.

Frustratingly, even Nvidia admits that there may well be RTX 30 series stock shortages until May. So you've saved up, and really want a new GPU - so what are your options, we say use our stock tracker daily to see when retailers have cards available.

Pricing on the GeForce RTX 3070 starts from $499 / £469 / AU$809. The more powerful RTX 3080 costs $699 / £649 / AU$1,139, and the RTX 3090 is priced at $1,499 / £1,399 / AU$2,429. But these prices shoot up if you're buying from scalpers on eBay or Facebook Marketplace. If you're trying to get a new GPU we suggest, as we do with our PS5 and Xbox Series X stock trackers, you make accounts at these retailers and save your payment details to get through the checkout process as quickly as possible.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 in the USA

Amazon

GameStop

Best Buy

Walmart

Newegg

Newegg has a good range of GPUs available, but all of its RTX 3070 cards are out of stock for the moment.

B&H Photo

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 in the UK

Amazon

Currys

Overclockers UK

Ebuyer

Scan

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 Australia

Mwave

Scorptec

PLE Computers

As always, the Nvidia website may have stock of the RTX 3070 Founders Edition and also information on the stock situation more widely.

If you want to balance your budget with your needs, you can check out T3's best graphics cards roundup to find one to suit your rig and your wallet.