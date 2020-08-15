Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 series is imminent – here's the details

For months, we’ve been enjoying a drip feed of leaks and rumors about Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3000 series of graphics cards . But now it looks like we’re finally going to hear about the new GPUs straight from the horse’s mouth: Nvidia has scheduled an event for Tuesday 1 September.

The holding page was published 21 days ahead of the event to highlight the fact that it’s 21 years ago that Nvidia released its first GeForce card, and it looks like the company will be going big on nostalgia, as well as looking to the future.

“Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999,” the page reads. “And what comes next.”

While it’ll be fun to reminisce about the good old days of Unreal Tournament and Quake 3 (Nvidia is already doing a good job of this already ), it’s the latter part which fans will be tuning in for. Fortunately, we already have a pretty good idea of what that will be: the GeForce RTX 3000 series.

The upcoming cards will be built upon the company’s new 7nm Ampere GPU architecture, and a leak from a few weeks ago claims that the RTX 3080 could be 20% faster than the current best performer – the RTX 2080 Ti.

That may not sound like a lot, but you’ve got to remember that the GeForce RTX 2080 really is the cream of the crop, and it has a price tag to match, still going for well over $1,000 . Compare it to something more affordable like the non-Ti 2080, and you’re looking at a 40% boost to 1440p games and a 50% improvement to 4K titles.

Here’s hoping that Nvidia will confirm the numbers on 1 September. While we’re expecting the 3080 to be first out of the blocks that month, rumors suggest that more affordable members of the family – the RTX 3070 and 3060 – will follow later in the year.