Nvidia RTX 3000 series primes Big Navi beatdown with 24GB vRAM beast

The incoming fight between AMD's Big Navi GPU and Nvidia's RTX 3000 series promises to deliver proper fireworks for gamers the world over.

First details of the Nvidia RTX 3000 family leaked online, with the RTX 3080 Ti (the direct successor to the mega-powerful RTX 2080 Ti) reportedly slapping a massive 20% performance increase on the table over the outgoing champ, and a ludicrous 50% performance increase over the RTX 2080 in 4K games.

This was backed up by another leak that suggested the RTX 3080 would going to be ludicrously fast, too. All of a sudden it looked like AMD was in big trouble.

Then AMD unshackled 'Big Navi', with a leaked benchmark scores suggesting that Big Navi was going to deliver a mind-shattering 40-50% performance increase over the RTX 2080 Ti, making it on paper the new king of GPUs. Nvidia were now looking like they were in trouble.

That all could of just dramatically changed, though, as a brand new leak has revealed that as part of the Nvidia RTX 3000 Series there is going to be a GPU with a god-tier 24GB of vRAM.

According to the leak, this new GPU is the "crown jewel" of Nvidia's new lineup and will indeed be the direct replacement for the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti.

And, simply put, 24GB of vRAM is just monstrous. We are talking RTX Titan level. The power! In comparison, AMD's Big Navi is rumoured to come with only 16GB of vRAM.

Now, while quantities of vRAM alone don't make the king of graphics cards, they certainly help and, if these specs are accurate, that means Nvidia is carrying a big advantage into the next-gen of GPUs.

How this will equate in terms of actual bonefide benchmarks remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – no matter which GPU gamers pick up, even today's most demanding AAA PC games are going to be absolutely crushed by these beasts.

Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K 60fps with real time ray tracing anyone? 🤤