No Need For Speed game in 2014

Electronic Arts has announced that there will be no Need For Speed game released in 2014.

The news emerged in a quarterly earnings call in which EA CEO Andrew Wilson told investors that the franchise's developer, Ghost Games, would be given an extended development window to work on a new entry in the series.

"Ghost Games is working on innovative new chapter of the franchise," Wilson said during the call.

“Our concept of what makes a game today has changed,” Wilson added. “We are designing games for long-term experiences.”

According to Wilson, there will be a Need For Speed game released in 2015.

In the same call, Wilson confirmed that EA would be unveiling an as-yet-unannounced game at E3, running on the Frostbite 3 engine.

Electronic Arts has released a Need For Speed game every single year since 2002. The last game in the series, Need For Speed: Rivals, was released last year to generally positive reviews. The franchise, formerly developed by Criterion Games and Blackbox, has been passed to Ghost Games in Switzerland.