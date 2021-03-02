Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2: the successor of Nike's most controversial running shoes is here

Can't believe it's been a year since the big Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% debate, but this doesn't change the fact that Nike has just announced the new Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2, the successor of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, the highly controversial (yet very popular) Nike running shoes. Can the NEXT% 2 dethrone the #1 entry on T3's best running shoes list?

The white colorway of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 releases in limited quantities for Nike members beginning 28 February 2021. The Aqua colorway releases at Nike US / Nike UK beginning 25 March 2021 in select markets.

US/UK price TBC.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2: image gallery

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nike)

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2: what's new

Much like the Nike Metcon 6, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 offers smaller updates over its predecessor. The ZoomX foam and the 'articulated' full-length carbon plate is pretty much unchanged, which is understandable as this combination still works perfectly and dominates the racing shoes market, despite efforts made by other manufacturers to offer a solid alternative.

Most of the changes can be found on the top of the shoes: the 'engineered' mesh material in the upper is now 'softer and more breathable' than Vaporweave. According to Nike, the mesh "better conforms to the foot and helps keep feet cool throughout a race."

To provide even more comfort, pockets of padding have been added at the top of the tongue to help provide reduce lace pressure. And finally, the forefoot area of the upper has been reinforced for "improved containment and durability in high-wear striking areas".

The Nike Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 has an 8mm offset.

