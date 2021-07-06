New attachment for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer banishes flyaways

Dyson is aiming to do away with 'flyaway frustration' using the Coanda effect to tame unruly hair with airflow alone.

The brand identified that at-home-stylers tend to smooth stray stands using straighteners and that this exposure to heat damages hair and makes flyaways more likely.

The new Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment aims to break this cycle and save stylers from sacrificing hair health in pursuit of a smooth, sleek finish.

Dyson engineers recognised that by harnessing the Coanda effect, which is the same principle used in the Dyson Airwrap styler, the new attachment can attract and lift longer hairs to the front, as a second jet pushes flyaways through the tress and out of sight – increasing strand alignment and enhancing the natural shine.

This is a similar technique used by professional stylists in salons, who use a blow dryer and brush technique to bury flyaways into the hair, but Dyson has seemingly made it fool-proof.

This should make achieving a salon standard smooth finish easier for everyday users, at home – we'll soon be putting one to the test to find out if it works or not.

(Image credit: Dyson)

As we mentioned, Dyson first utilised the Coanda effect to engineer the Dyson Airwrap styler, a core principle propelled by the Dyson digital motor V9 to create curls, waves and voluminous blow dries. Now, this principle has been rethought within the design of the new Flyaway Attachment.

The Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment is unlike any hair dyer attachment we've seen before, with engineers testing a range of angles before reaching the optimum semi-circular curve that gives the Flyaway Attachment its distinct shape.

Early prototypes feature a closed circular loop, yet through further testing, Dyson identified the bottom of the circle to be superfluous. Dyson’s lean engineering philosophy fuelled further iterations to remove surplus material, without impacting performance.

The Flyaway Attachment will now be included within the box when buying the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, whilst also available to buy individually to fit existing Supersonic machines.

When bought separately, the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment is priced at £30.

Liked this?