New, affordable treadmill, exercise bike and smart mirror launched by ProForm

ProForm has just released not one, not two, but three new pieces of affordable home gym equipment, including Studio Bike Pro 22 exercise bike, ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill and the ProForm Vue smart mirror. Considering that the best home gym equipment is still unavailable at most retailers both online and offline, it's refreshing to see that some manufacturers can deliver reasonably priced treadmills and exercise bikes either right now (or very soon).

According to ICON, the parent company of ProForm and also NordicTrack, "ProForm products are perfect for those who are looking for equipment to start their fitness journey, or affordable equipment for building a home gym." ProForm machines sit in the goldilock-zone of fitness equipment: both the price and the quality are mid- or mid-to-high-end range.

This definitely doesn't mean you'll get a rickety treadmill or a wobbly exercise bike when you buy ProForm, on the contrary: for most people, ProForm cardio machines are probably the best choice. The NordicTrack Vault might have a bigger screen and a more equipment included, but it's also twice the price. Great for people who can afford it, but for 90% of the population, the ProForm Vue smart mirror will do just fine. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is also great and probably the last treadmill you'll ever buy in your lifetime, but it also costs $900 more than the ProForm Pro 9000 which also has a 22" screen.

ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22, ProForm Pro 9000 and ProForm Vue: price and availability

The ProForm Pro 9000 is available to buy now at ProForm for a recommended retail price of $1,799. Due to high demand, orders placed now are being shipped from 22 Feb 2021.

The ProForm Vue is available to buy now at ProForm for a recommended retail price of $1,499. Due to high demand, orders placed now are being shipped from 26 Feb 2021.

The ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 is available to buy now at ProForm for a recommended retail price of $1,499. Available for immediate shipment.

UK price and release date TBC.

ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 Exercise Bike

The Studio Bike Pro 22 features a 22-inch HD screen that swivels allowing for off-bike workouts. With iFit's Resistance Control technology, the bike’s resistance will automatically adjust to match the terrain of the workout. The patented SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance allows you to adjust your intensity without interrupting your workout or anyone around you. Ideal for smaller living spaces.

Included in the price is a 1-year iFit Family membership. Through iFit, Studio Pro Bike 22 users can browse thousands of on-demand and live workouts and also keep track of their efforts. Workout stats are also displayed on the screen real-time.

ProForm Pro 9000 Treadmill

The ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill is equipped with a 22-inch HD screen and also has Bluetooth capabilities. The 20x60 inch running deck is built with ReBound Pro cushioning, which is designed to give your legs a landing surface with "more give so you can exercise with more comfort", as ProForm puts it. The Pro 9000 was built with SpaceSaver Design, which means you can fold the deck up and out of the way. Folding is made easy with EasyLift Assist which helps you lift the deck with an easy push.

The price includes an iFit Family membership for a full year of streaming live and on-demand fitness. iFit trainers automatically adjust the treadmill for you, changing speed and incline as you workout.

ProForm Vue smart mirror

The ProForm Vue features a full-length, 58.2 x 20.4-inch mirror and 22-inch HD touchscreen display, allowing users to match the form of the iFit trainer for a better workout. The mirror pivots 60 degrees to left and right. Vue comes with a 10 lb barbell, two 5 lb dumbbells, and four additional 2.5 lb weight plates, which are stored behind the screen.

Unlike the aforementioned NordicTrack Vault, the Proform Vue hasn't got a cabinet behind the mirror, merely storage hooks on the back of the mirror. What the Vue has are two 3-inch speakers built into the front and Bluetooth so you can also listen to the instructions using workout earbuds or noise-cancelling headphones, such as the Skullcandy Crusher Evo.

Needless to say, the ProForm Vue also comes with an iFit Family membership for a full year of streaming live and on-demand fitness.