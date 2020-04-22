Hot Adobe deal bundles Photoshop on iPad and Fresco for half price!

Adobe has announced a hot deal on two of its newest apps. Photoshop on iPad and Fresco Premium, previously £9.99 per month each through the App Store, are now available as a bundle for just £9.99 per month.

It's a great option for those who love to use their iPad to get creative on, but don't want to commit to a full Creative Cloud subscription (although if you've been on the fence about subscribing, until 23 April you can get 40% off the CC All Apps plan).

Photoshop on iPad and Fresco are two new additions to the Adobe family of apps. The former is a reimagined version of photo editing powerhouse Photoshop, optimised for touch and Apple Pencil, while the latter is a brand new digital painting app designed to mimic the experience of using traditional art tools.

Together, they give you everything you could want to create digital artwork and illustration on your iPad. But best of all, they're designed to work compatibly together, so you can switch between the two depending on what you want to create – the hero artwork for this article was created using a combination of both apps. Learn more about that on the Adobe Blog.

The bundle deal is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Fresco Premium through the App Store, as well as anyone who buys the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com.

Considering going for a full Adobe Creative Cloud subscription? If you're in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, now's the time to do it. The below offer ends very, very soon!

What are Photoshop for iPad and Adobe Fresco?

Photoshop on the iPad is a new version of the world-leading photo editing app that has been built from scratch specifically for iPad users – including touch and Apple Pencil optimisation. The current iteration focuses on compositing and retouching workflows, with new features being added every month (the most recent new addition being Adobe Fonts auto-activation, which automatically finds and updates missing Adobe Fonts in your PSD files).

Adobe Fresco is a dedicated digital art app for stylus and touch devices. It aims to effectively mimic the experience of drawing and painting with traditional tools, such as brushes, ink, from watercolour and oils. It includes an extensive brush library with infinitely scalable vector brushes as well as Photoshop raster brushes and a selection of Live Brushes powered by Adobe's AI platform Sensei. There's a pared-back freemium version, but Adobe Fresco Premium brings you access to more than a thousand extra brushes, plus the ability to import your own.